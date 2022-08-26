Spider-Man Homecoming: 5 fun facts about the movie with Tom Holland | Films

liliana carmona

Don’t miss the Megacine this August on Channel 5

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

The wait is about to end! Next Sunday, August 28, the film will premiere at the Megacine ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ (Or simply ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’), Tom Holland’s first solo film as Spider-Man, as well as being part of the MCU.

If you are planning to see this film, here are some curious facts about this great production that also featured the performance of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man.

Spider-Man: Homecoming reach 5 to activate your spider-sense

Facts you may not have known about ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

1- Tom Holland He attended several classes at the Bronx High School of Science in New York to prepare for his role as Peter Parker, even using his acting coach’s name as an alias to keep himself in the spotlight.

2- Being 19 years old at that time, Tom Holland He is the youngest actor to be chosen to play Spider-Man. Tobey Maguire was elected at the age of 25, while Andrew Garfield I was 26.

Advertising

3- As reported James Gunn, Stan Lee’s cameo in this film is one of four he filmed on the same day for ‘Doctor Strange’ (2016), ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ (2017) and one more title that he did not specify, but the fans believe it was in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (2017).

Spider-Man: Homecoming was released in 2017. sony pictures

4- Did you know that Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker in Star Wars) was he interested in playing the Vulture if Michael Keaton turned down the role?

5- ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ It was the eighth film in which Robert Downey Jr. played Iron Man.

Don’t miss ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ on Sunday at 9:15 PM on Channel 5! Below are some Spider-Man trivia that might interest you.