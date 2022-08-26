Sofia Vergara and ‘Modern Family’ actors reunite at Sarah Hyland’s wedding

american actress Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams got married, after a long wait, as they had been engaged in 2019, and their wedding added more to the cast modern-familysince some of the actors attended this event.

And the fact is that the series that premiered in 2009 has been one of the most successful because of the fun plot, but also because of the good chemistry between the cast and the amazing performances on set.

In this way, they have made it clear that the relationship they have goes beyond their professional projects, since it was even Jesse Tyler Fergusonthe actor who gives life to Mitchell Pritchett, who officiated the ceremony.

Actors of ‘Modern Family’ at the wedding

The wedding took place last Saturday, August 20, outdoors in California and it was Sofía Vergara who uploaded some photos of the event with the actors of the successful series and wished the newlyweds the best.

Thus, in addition to the Colombian, who has just turned 50, her son Manolo González attended, Julie Bowen who plays Claire Dunphy; the actor Nolan Gould who gives life to Luke Dunphy and actress Ariel Winter.

They are the mother and siblings of Sarah Hyland in the series. In this way, there are various photographs of the cast enjoying the wedding and the ceremony; as well as with the bride and groom, which moved the fans.

The wedding took place after three years of the pandemic, as Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams had plans to marry from the 2019, after they met in 2017 and went public with their romance in the fall.

In this way, they were finally able to celebrate the wedding that was planned originally to take place in 2020, which took place in a vineyard in California where the actress wore two different dresses.