shocking! Ariana Grande shared a photo without makeup and looks much younger

Artists have been experimenting in the business world for some time, launching their own brands of cosmetic products, creams and perfumes, and showing the effectiveness of each of them through social networks. Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Robbie Williams, the Kardashian-Jenner clan are some examples of those who seek to explore their commercial facet. But the world of makeup is wide and everyone fits in it, that’s why, Ariana Grande He did not want to be left out of this opportunity and, whenever he can, he promotes his products.

In this sense, Ariana Grande He has preferred to focus on makeup and build his brand little by little REM Beauty. For the summer, she expanded her collection of eyeshadows and highlighters with her first concealer that, for $24, promises to eliminate even the darkest circles under her eyes, but the singer knows very well that you have to offer evidence to support these types of claims to convince buyers. And what better way to do it than using it herself and giving it visibility on her social networks.

Ariana posted on her Instagram account a selfie with her face washed and a cup of coffee in hand to show her appearance before and after applying concealer. Regardless of how effective it is from her, what really caught the attention of her followers is how much she changes without makeup or false eyelashes, because she looks much younger, it seems that she is in full adolescence. In a few years, this feature will surely be much more valued.

Ariana Grande without makeup – Ariana Grande with makeup.

The artist has always been very conscious of appearing younger than she really is and that earned her serious criticism when she made the transition from Nickelodeon star to pop star, embracing a more adult image, but she never let that stop her. . “It will help me when I am 40 years old and look 30”has assured on several occasions.