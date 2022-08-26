Shock destination for Cristiano Ronaldo: the coach intervenes

Cristiano Ronaldo is still looking for a new destination where he can play the Champions League once again, his true obsession. The Portuguese footballer has already highlighted his desire to leave Manchester but the range of choices, even the craziest and most suggestive ones, is thinning.

The start of the season Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United he was extremely troubled, between the firm desire to leave, the controversy of the case, the first day of the championship and the possible destinations that have gradually disappeared more and more. Destiny all to be deciphered.

Transfer market, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United: the range of options is thinning

The five-time Golden Ball Cristiano Ronaldo is virtually without a market. The Portuguese phenomenon of the Manchester United has long wanted to leave Old Trafford to play in once again Champions League, record competition for him. However, it is not at all easy given the range of possible destinations that is getting smaller and smaller as the days go by, towards the end of a disappointing summer market for CR7.

Combined with several top European clubs: from Bayern Munich to Chelsea through an impossible return to Real Madrid, and without forgetting the PSG suggestion or the landings in Naples, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Ronaldo would like to end up in a club to play the Champions League that United does not offer, while in Manchester the controversy does not subside for various situations, without forgetting the performance of the team at the start of the Premier which does not facilitate the picture.

Transfer market, no Ronaldo-Barcelona: the reason is called Xavi

There was no lack of speculations of all kinds on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, even passing through suggestion Barcelona, the long-time rivals of his former Real. There were contacts and there was a serious interest on the part of the Portuguese champion to join the team of Xavi Hernandez. Laporta, too, seemed quite intrigued by the idea of ​​also making a disgrace to a great rival like Florentino Perez. A destination that is nothing short of shock given the past of CR7 which, however, as evidenced by ‘ElNacional.cat’ found Xavi himself along its path.

The Catalan coach would have decided to discard the hypothesis because he did not consider it necessary and thinks that Ronaldo is a player in decline. Furthermore, Xavi did not want the Portuguese as he was obsessed with Robert’s hiring Lewandowski, then arrived in Barcelona from Bayern. Finally, the economic factor which contributes to the decision both in terms of engagement and costs should not be forgotten. So the coach weighed in the choice.