Serie B will only be on Fifa 23: many other partnerships announced

In this new press release, EA emphasizes that fans of the series can play with over 19,000 players, 700 teams, 100 stadiums and 30 leagues across global sport.

Then remember that recently EA announced a groundbreaking deal with LaLiga, which will include naming rights for all LaLiga competitions, a full LaLiga rebrand in partnership with EA Sports, and all the new additions to the game, the highlights of the game. broadcast and joint commitments to support grassroots initiatives.

Then there is the addition of Serie BKT and renewals with Major League Soccer, Liga Profesional de Fútbol de Argentina and Saudi Pro League, EA Sports continues to represent fans globally, allowing them to play with leagues, clubs and players who are most passionate about them.

As for the new partnerships, Celtic FC, Rangers FC, Mamelodi Sundowns FC, and Tottenham Hotspur FC have signed or renewed their collaboration with EA. club stadium, along with the official club badges, jerseys and players, as well as unveiling footballers Claudio Marchisio as Fifa Ultimate Team Hero and Dušan Vlahovi? as an EA Sports Fifa 23 ambassador.

As for the stadiums, then, players will be able to experience new atmospheres by playing in some of the most iconic stadiums in the world, including La Bombonera del Boca Juniors, the Europa-Park Stadion of SC Freiburg, the Banc of California Stadium of LA FC, Juventus ‘Allianz Stadium, CA Osasuna’s El Sadar Stadium, Real Valladolid CF’s Zorilla Stadium, Philips Sport Vereniging Eindhoven and Manchester City Womens’ Academy Stadium.

EA will also continue to sponsor referees in the Premier League, Emirates FA Cup and across the English Football League through its partnership with Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), while sponsoring referees in the Barclays Women’s Super League for the first time. in the Barclays Women’s Championship, the FA Women’s Continental Tires League Cup and the Vitality Women’s FA Cup.

Fifa 23, then, will be the home (for the last time) of all the events sponsored by FIFA, in particular the World Cup.

FIFA 23 was developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania and will be available worldwide on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PC, Stadia, PS4 and Xbox One on September 30th. Early Access for FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition will begin on September 27, 2022.