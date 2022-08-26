Selena Gomez teaches how to combine a denim corset with pants

Fortunately, Selena Gomez returns to the music industry, after sharing the screen with Cara Delevingne, starring in one of the most mysterious series of the moment and even dedicating herself to the business world with her makeup brand ‘Rare Beauty’. However, the singer continues to demonstrate her passion for music, creating a partnership with the Nigerian artist. rowwith whom he recorded the remix calm downwhich had its premiere last Thursday night and is available on the platforms of streaming.

In addition to captivating with innovative rhythms and the specialness of her voice, the composer, Selena Gomez, once again, wears an outfit that we love from top to bottom, one that stands out for the perfect combination between a denim corset Y tailored pants. Through your official account tiktok, the interpreter of Love You Like a Love Song confirm what will be the ideal outfit to rock the fall season, especially if you want to look sophisticated and modern at the same time.

How to wear a denim corset with tailored pants like Selena Gomez?

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

It is not news that Selena Gomez is causing an increasingly important scope within the fashion industry. We do not say it, in fact, it is demonstrated by the thousands of comments and interactions in his social media posts, where he shares the best outfits of the season, and today, he does it again. Since the MET Gala confirmed the return of the corset for 2022, the it girls What Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner Y Emily Ratajkowskihave been pioneers in wearing the piece in numerous looks with urban style.

However, thanks to the singer’s creativity, she decided to wear it in a classic and uncomplicated way. It is about changing the casual style of the denim corset and show it off in an elegant way. How to achieve it? Simple, you just have to bet on wearing it in sober colors like gray and with a rectangular or Renaissance neckline, along with tailored pants high waist in a color that contrasts with the look.

Where have we seen the corset with pants trend?

There is no other garment that can work wonders with all types of silhouettes other than the corset. The star piece, combines with everything, improves your posture, stylizes the figure and emphasizes the bust. Therefore, it is not surprising that firms such as Dion Lee from the previous year, showed it in denim finish with asymmetrical structure, which was amazing with denim pants flared.