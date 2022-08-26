Selena Gómez and Cole Sprouse: the time she confessed to being in love with the actor and kissed her brother Dylan Sprouse | What was Selena Gomez’s first kiss | Hollywood | Instagram eint | Famous

Selena Gomez She is one of the most famous artists in the music industry, but a not so well-known detail is that her start in the medium was on television screens at the hands of Disney. One of her first acting jobs was in the comedy series “Zack and Cody, twins in action”, where she met the brothers Dylan and Cole Sprouse.

In an interview she gave in 2020, the renowned singer revealed that she was in love with one of the twins. She also gave details about the moment she gave her first kiss on the set of said production.

Was Selena Gomez dating Cole Sprouse?

According to what Selena Gomez told fellow singer Kelly Clarkson, as a child she had strong feelings for Cole Sprouse.

“I wrote in the closet that I was in love with Cole Sprouse (…) he was in ‘Zack and Cody: twins in action’ and I was obsessed with that show. I thought one day we would be together.” he expressed.

Her dream of being able to meet him came true when she was chosen for a secondary role in one of the chapters of the aforementioned series. However, she ended up kissing the other twin because that’s how it was set up in the plot.

“Then I was able to perform in the show, but I ended up kissing his brother and I couldn’t kiss Cole” lament.

This he said about his first kiss on TV with Dylan Sprouse

Selena Gomez also indicated that this scene was the first kiss of her life and reflected on her discomfort at having to star in that moment in front of the cameras.

“It was my first kiss and it was in front of the cameras. It was the worst kiss of my entire life, ”she assured.

These statements motivated the reaction of Cole Sprouse, who did not hesitate to make a joke to his brother Dylan: “I can assure you that a girl has never said something like that about me.”