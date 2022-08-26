Rihanna’s new beauty collection

Rihanna joined forces with MSCHF and proposed a new limited edition collection that poses a trap: is it ketchup or make-up?

Rihanna returns to talk about her beauty brand and this time she has chosen the path of provocation, running into the perplexity of his followers. The pop star, who recently became a mother for the first time, is increasingly distant from the music scene and increasingly immersed in her new entrepreneurial reality. After experimenting with the fashion brand, the singer has also chosen to perfect her presence in the beauty sector by refining the offer for Fenty Beauty.

But the latest advertising campaign chosen for the new one lipstick collection has aroused no small perplexity. The question is: ketchup or lipstick? The one shown in the promotional shots of the new lipstick collection is definitely make-up, yet the color is extremely red, so much so that it reminds us of the sauce that Americans really like. But the reason is also another.

Rihanna, Fenty Beauty provokes: is it ketchup or make-up?

It seems that Rihanna, to create the new collection of lipsticks, has really made an agreement with MSCHFmaking a limited edition collection which is inspired by ketchup bags sold in sachets and which are usually easily found in restaurants. The promotional image of Rihanna immediately launches the provocation of her: the model sports a bright and smudged lipstick that covers her mouth, while she holds a breadstick in one hand and a bag of ketchup in the other.

The provocation is not only visual, but also verbal. In the caption, in fact, the brand asks its followers: “It’s ketchup or make-up? “. The idea created with MSCHF is actually quite intriguing because it contains gods pitfalls. Rihanna made one box where inside they are present six packets of ketchup. Those who buy it will have to open and test the contents of the packages. Some, in fact, may contain real ketchup. Others, on the other hand, are true lip gloss, which comes in a red and shimmering version. The product is Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizerone of the best seller of the brand.

The one proposed by Rihanna may appear to be a provocation, and perhaps in part it is, but it is also true that another is depopulated on social media beauty trendwhich is that of make up with fruit. This is why this commercial attempt should come as no surprise. MSCHF, after all, is a brand that likes to provoke and has already experimented with daring campaigns in the past involving brands such as Nike. Remember the Satan Shoes? They do it. In any case, despite the general perplexities, the new Fenty Beauty make-up collection has already become viral on TikTok.