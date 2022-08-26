Price of the dollar today August 26, peso starts with advance

Today, Friday, August 26, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.8824 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the session at 19.9268 per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts its last session of the week advancing 1.4 cents to settle at a level close to 19.91 pesos per greenback to position the exchange rate in a range between 19.9093 and 19.9720 pesos this morning.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.9268 – Sell: $19.9268

HSBC : Buy: $19.73 – Sell: $20.46

Banamex : Buy: $19.24 – Sell: $20.42

Bancomer: Purchase: $19.82- Sale: $20.72

Banorte: Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $20.21

Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.24

IXE: Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $20.19

Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $21.21

Monex: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.32

Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.87

Inbursa: Purchase: $19.39 – Sale: $20.38

Santander: Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $21.06

Exchange: Purchase: $19.3864 – Sale: $20.3969

Banregio: Purchase: $18.99 – Sale: $20.61

As for the bitcoinis currently at $21,767.0 trending down in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.95 pesos, for $23.58 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

