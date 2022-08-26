Prepare a roast chicken with green sauce like Selena Gómez

during the quarantine Selena Gomez set out to learn to cook. And have fun trying. This is how she summoned the most renowned chefs to teach her from their homes. This is the proposal of the successful Selena + Chefwhich is now in its fourth season on HBO.

Baked chicken with a fresh green cilantro sauce is very tasty.

One of the dishes he learned Selena it was a delicious chicken Baked with fresh cilantro green sauce. His teachers were Jon Shook Y Vinny Dotoloknown for its Italian-American food, which includes staples like braised meatballs a la marinara and its juicy chicken parmesan. Friends for more than 20 years, the chefs have been responsible for the restaurants Animal, Son of a Gun and Jon & Vinny’s.

