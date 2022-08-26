Player who wanted to take advantage of America is going to fight relegation in Spain

One of the greatest promises in South America rejected America at the time and now he will have to fight not to go down to the Second Division.

After a long time, America you can finally say you have full squad. Perhaps it was not as many fans would have expected, but in the middle of the Apertura 2022 Fernando Ortíz boasts of having one of the best squads in recent years.

With the signing of Brian Rodríguez, from LAFC of the MLS, the Águilas closed the market and are preparing to try to win the 14th Liga MX title. Meanwhile, from South America a player who tried to take advantage of the azulcremas is about to change scenery.

At the beginning of 2022 one of the names that sounded the most to arrive in Coapa was Brian Ocampo, Uruguayan winger of Nacional who was considered one of the greatest promises of the continent.

The 23-year-old soccer player was close to arriving last January, but his representative wanted to get more money from the board headed by Santiago Baños. Paco Casal, Ocampo’s agent, intervened and He asked for a premium for the signing that was around four million dollars. Supposedly, one part of this money was for the Uruguayan team for training rights and the other was going to go to Casal, as their respective commission percentage that would correspond to them for the negotiation.

In the end, America gave up and now Brian Ocampo is will go for two million to Cádiz of the First Division of Spainwhich is currently in the last places of the general table.

