Pete Davidson tries to be happy again and thus surpasses Kim Kardashian after their separation

Peter Davidson look for life after love and try to be happy again after their separation from kim kardashian And he has a plan to get over it. Comedian he had begged his ex-partner for a second chancebut the businesswoman has other plans.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson fell in love when the socialite participated in “Saturday Night Live”, a program in which they shared their first kiss. After months of denying their relationship, they finally made it public and since then they have shouted her love from the rooftops.

However, everything came to an end after the distance played an important role in their relationship and complicated things. While Kim Kardashian takes care of her companies in the United States, Pete Davidson works on a new movie from Australia.

This is how Pete Davidson tries to top Kim Kardashian

This time Pete Davison has decided to put himself first and his main personal goal is to turn the page and move on. “Pete is focused on himself and your career right now and he is trying to make himself happy”, revealed a source to Us Weekly.

“He has a great career ahead of him and many projects to choose from after leaving ‘Saturday Night Live,'” they continued. In addition, they assured that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian had stayed as friends, so that has been a great help for the actor.

Recommended video: Pete Davidson says goodbye to “Saturday Night Live” with an emotional message