Nintendo responds to the price increase of PlayStation 5: “We have no plans to increase the price of Switch”

Today we have been able to discover a new and interesting compilation that is indirectly related to Nintendo. We are talking in this case about the controversial rise in the price of Playstation 5 that Sony confirmed yesterday:

Europe (+50€): PlayStation 5 with disc drive – €549.99

PlayStation 5 Digital – €449.99

As you can see from the figures above, it seems that this Sony console is going to increase its price in Europe, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico and Canada. Many fans worried that Nintendo or Xbox would increase the price of their consoles.

Nintendo has now confirmed with Eurogamer that they do not plan to raise the price of Switch, something that Microsoft has also confirmed in recent hours. This is what they share from the news media:

Nintendo has joined Microsoft in responding to this week’s surprising PlayStation 5 price hike, saying it had “no plans” to similarly increase the price of the Nintendo Switch. In a statement sent to Eurogamer this morning, Nintendo confirmed that it “had no plans to increase the retail price of its hardware.”

Remember that in the past Nintendo already mentioned in a questionnaire that I didn’t plan for Switch to be more expensive. Furthermore, after that questionnaire, Nintendo’s own president, Shuntaro Furukawa, recently reconfirmed that they did not plan to raise the price of the hybrid console. Therefore, this is the third confirmation that the Switch will not go up in price.

