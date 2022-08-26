Nicole Kidman shows her muscles at 55 – People – Culture

With an extensive career in which she has played roles of all kinds, the actress Nicole Kidman demonstrated decades ago that it is much more than a pretty face. And at the same time, that her respect in her career as an actress (sometimes a singer) and producer does not fight with a slender and even enviable figure, not even over the years.

Kidman remembered for Moulin Rouge, The Hours, Days of Thunder, Eyes Wide Shut Y aquamanto mention a few, is already 55 years old, but its imposing beauty remains.

This was shown on the cover of the British magazine perfect, in which he shows the muscles of his arms in an image taken by Zhong Lin, which does not leave his admirers indifferent. In the image, the actress looks at the camera with a defiant gesture as she raises her arms, revealing the care that Kidman herself dedicates to her physical condition.

The image of the sporty Kidman presented by Perfect has gone viral and has been filled with comments from all over the world. The Australian’s sports routine has never been a secret, as the actress often talks about it in interviews in which she has reported that she combines activities such as running, yoga and walking with various types of sports.

On the other hand, Kidman -who has also participated in series such as The Undoing Y Little Big Lies– combines exercise, which he describes as one of his passions, with a diet he describes as 80 percent whole, unprocessed foods and 20 percent cravings.

TIME WRITING

@TIME