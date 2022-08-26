My partner does not satisfy me sexually: what should I do?

Sex life is a very important factor in relationships, since it influences both their understanding and their stability, not only because of the physical connection that is established between both members, but also because of the emotional one. Where – even after the falling in love phase – sparks continue to fly, there is a union made to last. And it is that In the intimacy of the couple, communication between the two plays a very important role..

Trust and knowledge of the other person are key points in the sexual field, and enhancing these aspects will reduce the probability of difficulties appearing in intimate moments. However, sometimes problems appear that make sexual life unsatisfactory and can even spoil the couple’s relationship.

The lack of sexual desire -or what is the same, the low libido and its reasons-, of voluntary control in the ejaculatory reflex, the difficulty in reaching the appropriate level of arousal, the appearance of pain during sexual intercourse, the lack of of orgasm or refusal of sexual contact are some of the most frequent sexual difficulties that, in relationships, can affect their stability if they are not treated with frankness, complicity and good communication between both. In fact, this last, fundamental and healthy custom of coexistence inside and outside the bedroom tops the list of the habits of couples that work best.

We all go through times when we have less sexual appetite and, in the same way, difficulties in intimate moments can be due to temporary circumstances -take note of what the main enemies of libido are, ranging from a poor diet to excess stress or the intake of certain drugs-, organic or also have a psychological factor as a basis. In all cases, but especially in the last two, it can be very useful to ask for professional advice, although talking about sexuality and our intimate life may be uncomfortable at first, in order to solve these difficulties as soon as possible and end sexual dissatisfaction in couple life.

Below we have compiled the most common sexual problems that prevent having a satisfactory sexual life, analyzing the possible causes that provoke them and how to solve them.