Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech for COVID vaccine patent – ​​El Financiero

modern He reported that is suing partners Pfizer Inc. and BioNTechclaiming that the technology in its COVID-19 vaccine infringes on its patents, setting the stage for a massive legal showdown between the three vaccine titans.

In a statement released this Friday, Moderna accused Pfizer and BioNTech of violating patents that protect key elements of the Moderna’s messenger RNA technology in the development of the Comirnaty vaccine. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna said it held patents from 2010 to 2016 on the mRNA technology that made its Spikevax vaccine possible, but that the other two companies copied the technology without permission.

Moderna said it is filing a lawsuit in the US District Court in Massachusetts and in a regional court in Germany. The allegations could not be immediately verified in court records.

Modern added that is not asking the courts to withdraw from the market the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID or block future sales. The company is seeking damages for the period beginning March 8 this year and says it will not seek damages for Pfizer’s sales to 92 low- and middle-income countries. Early in the COVID crisis, Moderna promised not to enforce its intellectual property during the pandemic, but on March 7 it changed that promise to apply only to low-income countries, essentially making this litigation possible.

“We are filing these lawsuits to protect the groundbreaking mRNA technology platform that we pioneered, invested billions of dollars in, and patented during the decade before COVID-19,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement. .

The mRNA vaccines they have played a crucial role in the pandemic response, particularly in the United States. Pfizer reported nearly $37 billion in sales from Comirnaty last year, while Moderna reported roughly $18 billion in revenue from Spikevax.

The intellectual property battles about the technology used in Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are proliferating. Earlier this year, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals sued Moderna, Pfizer, and BioNTech over lipid nanoparticle technology used in its two COVID vaccines. Moderna has argued with the National Institutes of Health about whether to list the agency’s scientists as inventors on patents for Moderna’s COVID vaccine.

Moderna assured that Pfizer and BioNTech had other options, but “decided to proceed with a vaccine that has the exact same chemical modification of mRNA in its vaccine” as Moderna’s vaccine. Moderna also accused Pfizer and BioNTech of copying their approach of encoding a full-length spike protein on a lipid nanoparticle.