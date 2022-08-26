Mocha brown: the beautiful hair color that will star in the fall

The fall bring the blush terracotta, copper shadows and, as for the hair, brown tones, but once again they have been reinvented and the mocha brown has become the main protagonist of the next season.

Of course the Brown It has had a great moment in the last year, with several graduations of the tone that have caused a sensation. is the beautiful brunettea bright, multi-dimensional color with a healthy, luxurious look, Louis Vuitton Chestnut combines warmer caramel, amber, and bronze tones (making it another perfect choice for the fall). There’s also cassette brown, a cool, almost black tint that has won over Lily James, Dua Lipa, and Megan Fox. And strawberry brown (seen on Kendall Jenner, Zendaya, and Barbie Ferreira), which features a fruity infusion of red- pink and stands next to the very popular copper tones, which will be a trend again next season.

But as far as current color changes go, the mocha brown It’s all the rage, with Hailey Bieber, Nicola Peltz, and Jessica Alba all embracing this hair color in recent weeks.

What is mocha chestnut?

As for what to order in the salon, the mocha brown is an intense brown with warm and chocolate tones that beautifully reflect the light for very shiny strands: ‘This fall, we will see solid chestnuts with a lot of shine who will take the stage with the mocha brown dark,’ confirms Shvonne Perkins, principal educator at Madison Reed. “In terms of care, deep browns are maintenance-intensive and need to be polished and toned often,” says Shvonne.

Hair color can add warmth to cool skin tones, but you may need to reassess your makeup collection with some extra bronzer (and those terra cotta and copper tones we’ve mentioned, along with the rich berry and brown undertones) to bring intensity. of the chocolate shade as your skin tone cools. Guess we’ll have to buy new makeup.

In the meantime, check out the celebrities who are from the team mocha brown…

Nicola Peltz-Beckham

Nicola changed her bleached blonde hair for a shade mocha brown deep, with a bottleneck fringe. She premiered the tone at the end of July with the caption ‘back to my roots’.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

haley bieber

Hailey often goes blonde-bronze tones in the summer, and 2022 was no different, but with the fall on the horizon, has introduced rich accents chocolate mocha.