Minecraft: Far Lands, the dream of flat earthers born from a programming error

There are video games that are practically endless, but there are still ways to “finish” them. In fact, a while ago we told you about 5 ways to finish League of Legends. Another game that follows that trail is Minecraft. Although it has an end, such as the ending of the Dragon of the End, the truth is that its sandbox nature makes it a game with as many options as ideas come to mind.

Nevertheless, is there a way to “finish” minecraft… Or rather to reach the end of the game. Of course, it is a literal arrival at the end, since it is about walking from the birth point to a place where Minecraft “runs out of ideas”. That is, the objective is to advance to a place where the Mojang game’s terrain creation system no longer works. We present the Far Lands.

What is the noise generator?

Okay so what about, like, a completely infinite 2D world that uses a 1D and 2D perlin noise generator to create a never ending minecraft/terraria like game? (red line is horizon) pic.twitter.com/sXDbePtJMT — ENDESGA (@ENDESGA) June 21, 2018

It’s time to start with the basics. Minecraft, as a randomly generated world, has its own engine that creates the terrain around our spawnas well as the chunks new ones that we discover when walking, running, sailing or even flying. It is this that can make each world feel unique from the start. bed rock to the strangest combination of biomes you can find.

The explanation is extremely technical but, in essence, is an algorithm capable of generating different textures with elements of the same size. In the case of Minecraft it would be the blocks. Through a series of limitations, it is possible to confer a certain factor of realism to the algorithm, which creates different worlds, but at the same time governed by the same rules and probabilities.

This algorithm is quite refined in Minecraft, especially thanks to the improvements that have been introduced in the last decade. But, like everything in life, it has a breaking point. If pushed too hard, the noise generator may end up doing weird things. From creating land that no longer makes sense… To worse things.

The Far Lands: from legend to viral challenge

For a while, gamers assumed that Minecraft was infinite; Nothing could be further from the truth. After walking 12,550,821 blocks in one direction from the spawn point, the game starts doing some really weird stuff.. The character jumps between the edges of the blocks, the terrain stops making sense and aerial terrain, or sponge-like terrain, becomes very common.

To begin with, it must be said that there are several types of Far Lands: they are called Edge when you “break” the game on one axis, Corner when you do it in two and vertex when you do it in all three. The errors found are different, but essentially derive from the same thing; a bug in the algorithm that is no longer able to generate terrain with any physical sense.

As in the real world, explorers are needed to try to find the limits of the known world. There were many youtubers and streamers who dedicated months of their lives to search for these magical lands by conventional means, that is, without taking advantage of the command console or additional bugs.

One of the first was Kurt Mac, who began his adventure in March 2011 and documented it in YouTube videos. Since the task is titanic, the videos can be taken as podcasts, since you take advantage of the time to talk about almost anything. She is taking him so long, that she has not yet reached the area. 11 years walking and still has not arrived.

There are players like KilloCrazyManwhich he did and also He documented it on his Youtube channel. It can be seen that the generation of the world has gone completely crazy, and that it is a phenomenon as striking as it is laborious for those who seek it. Look how powerful this story is from the Far Lands, which Steve’s story mode in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is called “journey to the far lands”.

Sadly, right now it is not possible to reach the Far Lands… At least if you use a version of Minecraft later than 1.17.30which dates from September 2021. It is only possible to access it with a patch prior to that, or through the use of mods and addons.

Far beyond the Far Lands

However, that hasn’t stopped new adventurers from appearing in the Far Lands. The last one is Mystical Midget, a streamer who has done the hardest yet. It’s no longer that she came to the Far Lands and encountered its strange terrain formation, it’s that she set out to get to the point where Minecraft would directly go crazy.

If the Far Lands were 12,550,821 blocks away, Midget went as far as 32 million. An adventure of 2,500 hours from January 31, 2021, which ended in the way you can see in the video above. Yes, Minecraft just stopped generating terrain, and the player fell into a void similar to the one below the Bedrock. Not even his efforts to eat bread and stay alive to see what else could happen prevented the death of his character.

So the end of Minecraft is precisely that, a fall to infinity after 32 million blocks that shows that the game is the fantasy of every flat earther.