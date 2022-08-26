Malika Haqq says Tristan Thompson’s treacherous scandal ruined Khloe Kardashian’s moments of “glory”: “It’s not easy”

Ads

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashiana and Tristan Thompson. Shutterstock (2); Cover pictures

Supporting her in difficult times. Malika Haqq praised the strength of her best friend Khloé Kardashian as she faces life as a mother of two after the Tristan Thompson fatherhood scandal.

“I think he’s doing what you might expect for someone in his circumstances,” the former Hollywood Divas, 39, revealed during an appearance on Wednesday, August 24, of the podcast “Reality With the King” by Stitcher, before insinuating that the drama impacted the 38-year-old’s early weeks with her baby. “She is not the first woman to endure adversity in a relationship … but there are some glory times that should just be glory times that have been taken from her and it’s really sad.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Kardashian and Thompson, 31, had welcomed their second child through a surrogate. The couple – who are also the parents of True, 4 – made the decision to expand their family before Maralee Nichols sued the NBA player for child support, claiming they had a fling with him in March 2021. , when he was still hanging out with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

We have confirmed that Nichols, 31, welcomed his son Theo in December 2021. A month later, Thompson, who also shares 5-year-old son Prince with Jordan Craig, confirmed that he was the baby’s father.

During the interview, Haqq praised Kardashian for staying strong, despite the ongoing tension between her and the Chicago Bulls player. “She is really one of the strongest people I know, because she has a good head on her shoulders,” said the former Famously Single alum. “Faith is something else, and she has a lot of it. I tell you.”

He continued: “It’s not easy. It is not easy for me to watch. … [But] family is so important to both of us and it’s not the same thing [situation as it is] when it’s just you.

Eventually, Haqq said she felt the Good American cofounder did a great job of prioritizing her kids amidst all the drama. “Now we have these children… and their fathers are very intricate parts of their lives and they are good fathers,” she said. “What happens with mothers and spouses – we can all sit here and say that some bullshit should never happen, but it happens and I think that’s when you have to remind yourself who is the priority and these children are.”

Kardashian was first linked to Thompson in 2016, and the couple dated intermittently for five years before finally separating in June 2021. Despite the breakup, the former Revenge Body host continued to move forward with her friends. plans to have another child with the athlete. “The baby was conceived via a surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan would have a baby with someone else in December,” a source told us last month.

Despite his difficult relationship with the Canadian native, a second insider told Us earlier this month that Kardashian is immersed in life with her new baby. “Khloé and the baby are fine,” the source explained. “He is over the moon and absorbing everything. … Everyone is simply happy to have the baby at home. “

