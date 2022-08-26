Kylie Jenner brings together all the Kardashians at a party for her brand

When it comes to supporting one another, the Kardashian-Jenners are always a united front. and the party of Kylie Jenner Due to the association of her cosmetics brand with the Ulta beauty chain, it was one of those occasions in which all the members of the television Clan were covering the minor and celebrated this new success of hers as a businesswoman.

The party of the brand, Kylie Cosmetics, was full of recognized faces. But without a doubt the most important were the members of her family. Chris Jenner She attended with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, while Caitlyn Jenner did not miss the party either and arrived with her partner. Her sisters were also present on this marked occasion. Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall attended to be with the little

In addition, Kylie also wanted her daughter to be present Stormywho stole the flashes in more than one moment.

All the members of the Clan arrived with ideal outfits, starting with the protagonist of the celebration, who wore a white minidress that exposed her legs.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian opted for black, each true to their style. While Kim wore a skintight jumpsuit, her older sister went for a more goth look with a leather corset and baggy pants.

Khloé Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner, however, decided to go for one of the colors of the season: pink. From head to toe both were sheathed in pieces of that striking color.

The sister who went out of the monochromatic style for the occasion was Kendall. The supermodel wore a dress of different shades.

What was your favorite look among the sisters?

