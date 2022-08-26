Kourtney Kardashian, Alabama, 16-year-old stepdaughter raises concern after posting and deleting photo in the middle of the night

KOURTNEY’s stepdaughter Alabama Barker, 16, sparked concern after posting and deleting a naughty photo in the middle of the night.

Alabama, 16, ignored her followers in an Instagram story.

5

Kourtney’s stepdaughter pointed her middle finger while throwing a huge smile at the camera.

The teenager stuck out her tongue while playing with her long curly blonde hair.

Travis Barker’s daughter also added a horrific effect to make it look like she had a bullet wound in the middle of her forehead.

The Instagram filter added a drop of red blood flowing from the wound.

All the lights appeared to be on while the windows in the background looked pitch black.

Alabama titled its post: “Hair for me”.

This isn’t the first time Alabama has uploaded a bizarre post from its nightly escapades.

Her followers have since started worrying about her late night posts when a fan commented, “Are you okay girl?”

‘PICK ME UP’

In a creepy late night video in July, the TikTok star used the same effect in her boomerang clip.

A drop of fake blood appeared on his forehead for a split second.

Fake blood also appeared and disappeared on her friend’s face.

Alabama stuck her tongue out at the camera again as the friend behind her stroked her breasts.

The rebellious teenager wore a shiny necklace and wore a sheer black top.

She combed her loose blonde hair and added thick lashes to her sleek look.

Blink-182 drummer’s daughter titled the post: “Only Catch Me With The Baddest”.

‘I’M SO INEXPERT’

In another late July night fling, Alabama posted a screenshot of herself playing video games in her bedroom.

The photo showed the reality star’s fingers and sharp nails on the game controller as she sat in front of a flat-screen TV.

Alabama wrote: “I am so raw.

“You guys don’t even realize I’m a *** around and start streaming.”

He also added a weeping emoji to his text.

FAMILY LIFE

In addition to Alabama, Travis shares his 18-year-old son Landon with his ex Shanna Moakler and model Atiana’s daughter, 23, from a previous relationship.

In May, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum became the stepmother of her two teenage sons after marrying the alternative rocker at the wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

The Kardashians star also shares seven-year-old Reign, Penelope – who recently turned 10 – and 12-year-old Mason, with her ex, Scott Disick, 39.

5

5