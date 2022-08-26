Kim Kardashian uncovers and shows off her attractive figure in a ‘spicy’ photo

Letting her faithful followers see the most hidden of her beauty, kim kardashianthe popular and irreverent American businesswoman has once again amazed social networks with an impressive and attractive postcard.

Via Instagramthey made the photo go viral where the North American influencer poses as a magazine cover and reveals her prodigious figure with a provocative two-piece outfit that highlights her charms.

“Get ready to grab everyone’s attention with our new line of shimmering intimates and foundations made from super-silky, curve-hugging luxury satin. Join the waitlist for early access to the store. Link in bio. @KimKardashian wear the scoop neck bralette and butterfly thong, size S, in Armor,” they wrote.

After this postcard went viral, the model Kim Kardashian received a great response from her followers in Instagramreceiving countless comments about her figure and natural beauty with compliments.

I have a degree in Communication Sciences from the Autonomous University of the West, in the media I have experience in radio in sports programs. I am currently an editor for Soy Futbol and the show Fotbolero Focus.

