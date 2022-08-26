Kim Kardashian reveals her strict diet that allows her to control her autoimmune disease

kim kardashian, Over the years, she has drawn attention for her obvious physical changes, which she assures are the product of her diet and exercise, since she has not resorted to the scalpel to look spectacular.

However, in recent months, Since her appearance at the MET Gala, the socialite has boasted a radical physical changebecause after losing a lot of weight he has focused on making his waist smaller, leaving behind his pronounced hips.

In an interview for the Poosh podcast, directed by her sister Kourtney Kardashian, the 41-year-old businesswoman shared with the public the secret of her diet, which has allowed her to control psoriasis, the autoimmune disease that was detected a few years ago.

kim kardashian ensures that their diet is plant-based, vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free.

“I can’t remember exactly how I got into plant-based, but I know watching documentaries during quarantine made me want to try again…I just do my best to stay as plant-based as possibleUnless it’s a special day.”

In order to control your condition, Pete Davidson’s ex ensures that you consume light foods, high in antioxidants; plus moss shakes.

“Sea moss smoothies are great because they are so anti-inflammatory. I try to eat as many anti-inflammatory and antioxidant foods as possible,” she explained.

“It has made me more aware of how what I put into my body affects me, not just psoriasis, but my mood, my stress levels, my energy, everything.”

He acknowledged that while he tries to maintain discipline in his diet, from time to time he breaks it for pizza or some sweet doughnuts.

Four years ago, kim kardashian He was honest about his condition and how he copes with it, trying not to make it the center of his life.

“If you have psoriasis, you can’t let it ruin your life or get the best of you. You have to do what you can to make sure you feel comfortable, but don’t let it take over. … With all the stress in life, I try to make sure I have time for myself to stay centered and keep my stress to a minimum.”

