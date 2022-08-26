Kim Kardashian bets on a new type of bun that is very easy to do that you will want to wear

Photo credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin – Getty Images

The Kardashians they know how to stay on top of popularity on the internet. The family has proven to be quite an expert in capturing the public’s attention and keeping it. We are not only talking about his ‘reality’, but about his public appearances and, especially, how have managed to position themselves as benchmarks in the world of beauty. They have defined their style down to the last detail, we know exactly what kind of ‘looks’ characterize them and which ones they would never wear. The truth is set trends year after year: the most outstanding was the earth tone lipstick, accompanied by a line slightly outside the lip to give the sensation of being more chubby. Even Kim’s daughter has positioned herself as the most stylish girl in the world, and that North West is eight years old.

In order to retain the gaze of their fans (and not so fans), they need discover and share news so as not to fall into something monotonous that ends up being boring. No, we’re not talking about the way Kendall Jenner uses a knife. We mean how they reinvent their outfits without leaving their so perfected image. Its objective is twofold: to mark the birth of a new trend and to provide new content.

His latest proposal comes from the hand of Kim Kardashian. As the family that celebrates triumphs together stays together, Kylie wanted celebrate with the whole clan the success of Kylie Cosmetics with a party in Los Angeles. They walked around with careful ‘outfits’ (will images be sent before leaving home to give each other the go-ahead?), but lWhat stood out the most was precisely Kim’s little bow. The image has arrived shortly after knowing that the businesswoman has opted to return to the side bangs of the 2000s.

Photo credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin – Getty Images

Is about a stretched updo on the nape of the neck, ensuring that the hair is perfectly combed towards that area (something that can be achieved with a mixed bristle brush and hair gel). But she is not crowned with the mythical round ballerina bun or a disheveled one, but Kim has opted for a half collected ponytailso that it forms a kind of loop that drops the ends.

Why has it drawn so much attention? Because it is the typical hairstyle that saves you from a ‘bad hair day’ and it has great potential as a hyper-comfortable updo. What we liked the most: Kim has shown that in addition to can be combined to go out at night and look elegant. She has worn it with big, shiny earrings, a matching ‘total black’ jumpsuit with a mini-bag, and sunglasses.

The ‘celebrity’ has gotten rid of her dark hair and, for now, has no intention of recovering her natural color. She seems comfortable with her bet on platinum blonde, who has worn matching with her older sister Khloé. We have seen it in a longer version covering the entire back and a ‘bob’ cut on the shoulders. and although we are used to seeing her with more disheveled hairstyles (or should we say, perfectly disheveled, because those bows are not done in a minute) this last bet has delighted us.