Keanu Reeves attends the wedding of an unknown couple by surprise, after being invited to a bar

The well-known actor had no qualms about making an appearance at a wedding where he did not know the bride and groom or their guests, making this a link to remember.

Cinema Keanu Reeves and the incredible gesture with an 80-year-old fan that has moved everyone

Whoever it is, one wedding is synonymous with a day of happiness and celebration, and if not, let them tell Keanu Reeves. The iconic actor was invited to the ceremony of an unknown couple completely, but, considering that it is a day of fun, He had no qualms about going and therefore, in becoming one of the most outstanding and surprising figures of the event.

James and Nikki Roadnight were in charge of giving a touch of humor to their link, probably without imagining that an apparent joke would end up coming true. The couple said “yes, I do” last weekend in the United Kingdom, and although they included Keanu Reeves among their wedding guests, they couldn’t believe it was true what was happening when they saw the interpreter appear John Wick in the vicinity of Fawsley Hall in Northamptonshire, where the wedding ceremony will take place.

A surprise that the newlyweds after two years of relationship have wanted to talk about Newsweek: “I invited him to come say hello and to have a drink with us, if I wanted,” Nikki began by explaining, referring to the moment when her husband had met with the artist in the bar area. “She was very nice and she said she would do it later. We didn’t know if she would or not, but It was great that my husband had talked to him,” told, to later go into detail and reveal that, in the middle of the wedding, a hotel worker approached her to tell her that there was a “special guest” He had just arrived and wanted to talk to her.

From that precise moment, the day of the bride and groom and the guests took a 180 degree turn: “Everything was very exciting, I went to say hello and introduce myself. I offered him a drink, but he rejected it and said that he had just had a flight. long, so he wouldn’t stay long, but he was very nice and friendly and congratulated us for our wedding. Then take the time to talk to some of our guests and take more photos”, stressed the protagonist in question, revealing that Keanu had a outstanding attitude during all the time he was in a treat that has already become part of the history of cinema.