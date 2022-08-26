Keanu Reeves attends a wedding to which he was invited without knowing the bride and groom

Who was going to tell James and Nikki Roadnight that what started as a joke for their wedding was going to become an unimaginable reality. The couple decided to invite the renowned actor Keanu Reeves despite the fact that they did not know him at all without waiting for the artist to accept the invitation.

The surprise was huge when the interpreter of great films like Matrix, Speed either John Wick He appeared in the middle of the ceremony to congratulate the marriage. It was an employee of the hotel hosting the event who warned Nikki that they had “a special guest.”

“Everything was very exciting. I greeted him and offered him a drink, but Keanu declined. Even so, he was very nice and friendly. He talked to some of our guests and took some photos”, explained the bride in statements to Newsweek. In fact, Nikki’s mother urged those present to shout “Speed” when receiving the snapshot.

The intrahistory of the invitation

Despite the fact that neither the couple had dealt with the actor before, nor vice versa, James did not hesitate to invite Reeves to the wedding banquet. The ceremony had already taken place when The boyfriend entered the bar area and saw Keanu there, who was staying at the same hotel in Northamptonshire, in the United Kingdom.

“James saw him at the bar and told him that he had just gotten married. It didn’t take him long to invite him to come say hi and have a drink with us”, Nikki detailed. “Reeves was very nice and said he’d come by later.”, he added. And boy, did he deliver.