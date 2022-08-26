Keanu Reeves appeared by surprise at a wedding

The weddings they must be one of the most emotional (yet stressful) times in people’s lives. They are those celebrations that are saved forever in the hearts of those who star in them, who decide to declare their love and confirm it in front of their loved ones. This, in itself, makes it a milestone in everyone’s calendar. Not to mention when this event presents one of the most beloved stars of Hollywood.

During the last week, a couple from England got married in Northamptonshire, in the United Kingdom, and had as a luxury guest Keanu Reeves. Why? It seems that a little courage on the part of the groom was more than enough to make the star of Matrix Y John Wick He will come by to greet the bride and groom during their ceremony. This was reported by the site Newsweekwhere they talked with the bride about how they were able to have Keanu Reeves at the ceremony.

James and Nikki Roadnight were the stars of the wedding that took place last weekend, and it was Nikki the one who was in charge of telling the world how it was that Keanu Reeves it ended at his party at Fawsley Hall. For this to be possible, the main thing was that they were lucky enough to share a stay in the same hotel as the protagonist of Matrixwhom James he crossed paths in the bar and dared to talk to him.

“My husband saw him in the bar area, told him he had just gotten married and invited him to come say hi and have a drink with us if he wanted. He was very nice and he said that he would do it later. We didn’t know if he would but it was great that my husband talked to him”explained Nikki Roadnight. At the time, while everyone was celebrating, a hotel employee approached the couple to tell them that there was “a very special guest” waiting for them outside. When they came out, they met Keanu Reeveswith whom some photographs were also taken.

+ What was Keanu Reeves doing in England?

It is not the first time that the actor of Matrix Y John Wick he’s so friendly to the fans. Now, if the question is what he was doing in this town in England, there are two potential explanations. On the one hand, we can think that she was shooting one of his next films (possibly john wick 4). But it is most likely that, in reality, she was on vacation since, as reported about a month ago, the filming of John Wick It would have ended in mid-July.