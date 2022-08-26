Karol G rejects proposal to participate in “Aquaman”

The success of Carol G has made international companies admire and recognize her talent to seek another of the many qualities she possesses, such as acting, since they sought her out to play a role in the famous movie starring the famous actor, Jason Momoa, “Aquaman”.

Colombian singer and Maldy are premiered with the single called “Catwoman” and less than 24 hours after its release, the official video already has more than four million views.

Carol G She is one of the singers who has grown and stood out the most in recent years, since she has just broken a record for being nominated for 15 Latin Billboard awards, almost in most categories.

Recently, “La Bichota” offered an interview to Jorge Pabonbetter known as “Molusco”, a recognized character in Puerto Rico, for the channel “Mollusk TV” where he expressed that he received an acting offer from DC Comics for the aforementioned film, however, he rejected it because he would be forced to put aside his musical commitments.

In addition, the Colombian commented that her musical career will always be her priority.

“They offered me a role in the ‘Aquaman’ movie, a super cool role, but the commitment was so great that I was scared to let go, I had to stop making music for eight months and first things first. My music is the most important thing at the moment, I had to turn down that role.”

Carol She was honored to have been considered for the film, but knows her goal right now is to focus 100% on the music.

“I was eternally grateful because I’ve always wanted to be the bad guy in a movie, but you have to have clear goals.”

Previously, the singer made her acting debut in “Griselda”a famous streaming platform series, alongside the renowned Colombian actress, Sofía Vergara.