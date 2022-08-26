Julieta Ortega and the strange moment at Jack Nicholson’s house: “It was all an ambush” – Tvshow – 08/26/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

The actress Juliet Ortega recalled one of the most unusual anecdotes of his life: the day he accidentally ended up at the house of the legendary Hollywood actor Jack Nicholson. In an interview with the program Everything happens (Urbana Play), the actress recalled her youth in the United States and recounted what those hours were like in the home of the renowned star.

“I lived alone in Los Angeles in the ’90s,” Ortega said. “Jack Nicholson wanted to lift you up,” Clemente Cancela pointed out and the actress agreed: “Exactly. I mean, I could have been a bard and you don’t know what I was I was with another friend, locked up, we were not going anywhere, “he assured. From her experience, the Californian city is huge, but it is very different from New York. “It’s not that you go out on the street and things happen: nothing happens. You have to go to parties, to little places, and for that you have to meet people. I didn’t know anyone, I lived locked up with my Mexican roommate,” she explained.

On the unforgettable night in which he accidentally ended up at Nicholson’s mansion, he reflected: “That can happen to you in Los Angeles, falling into someone’s house like that.” And she remarked: “I will not forget it in my life and on top of that there were no phones. I was like, ‘I can’t believe I’m not going to get a picture.’ Because apart from that at one point I started going around the house and no one was seeing me, I could have photographed his entire house and sent it to all my actor friends who when I arrived couldn’t believe the story. And I was like, ‘I don’t have a picture!'”

Ortega said that on his tour of the home of the protagonist of The glow (1980) saw everything. “He has drugs, I saw drugs,” she revealed. “He has gold watches, he has silk pajamas and slippers, and cigars. I saw everything, I saw the bathrooms, everything, everything,” she insisted. Then she told how they got there. “We were with a friend of my friend, who said ‘we are going to go to a friend’s house.’ account we left, but we spent about four hours listening to him talk, because he worked very hard to see who was coming”.

“At one point he said, ‘Get comfortable, do whatever you want, do you want to get in the hot tub?’ I got in because I said ‘I have to use everything’. I went to the bathroom, opened a drawer and there were women’s swimsuits, several to choose from,” the 49-year-old actress recalled. And she said that before she knew where they were, her friend, who knew a lot about art, noticed that the paintings hanging on the walls were original. “She told me: ‘you don’t know the art that is in this house, this is a Picasso,'” she recounted.

Julieta clarified that nothing happened and that she let him speak. “Everything he was telling was quite interesting, stories from all the movies, from her romance with Anjelica Huston,” she recalled. Looking back, she said the event occurred in the year 2000, when she no longer lived in Los Angeles.

“(Nicholson) was a little bit locked up, he had had a child with a waitress who lived next door and it was Thanksgiving,” he said. He added: “It made me very sad because Thanksgiving in the United States is a very important date, it’s like Christmas Eve. And I was alone, taking drugs, to see who was staying.”

The signal to leave came when her friend looked at her and said “let’s go”, and she complied without hesitation. “The friend began to sweat because the plan failed him and the other (because of Nicholson) was angry, he didn’t even fire us, he stayed on top,” revealed Ortega.