Johnny Depp will dress up to make a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs, according to TMZ

Johnny Depp is getting ready for a new public appearance after the legal battle he faced against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Depending on the site TMZthe actor will dress up to make a surprise appearance during the awards ceremony. MTV Video Music Awards 2022scheduled for Sunday, August 28.

It is expected that the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean dressed as the popular character ‘Moonperson’, an astronaut who is represented in the statuette of the MTV VMAs. Sources from the event indicated to the aforementioned medium that Depp will later take off his suit to address the public.

Throughout his career, Johnny Depp he won 5 MTV Movie Awards in the categories of best male performance, best villain, global superstar and the generation award, in 2012. The news comes after confirming his return to directing after 25 years for the film Modiglianiinspired by the life of the Italian painter, Amedeo Modigliani.

Mads Mikkelsen considers Johnny Depp’s return to the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise possible

Johnny Depp embodied Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Themdid the same in the sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The actor had already been confirmed to participate in the third part, Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets; but Warner Bros. asked for his resignation due to the legal battle for defamation that he faced with his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

His place was taken by actor Mads Mikkelsen, who played Grindelwald in Dumbledore’s Secrets. Now that Depp’s legal situation has changed after the verdict of the media trial, Mikkelsen has slipped the idea of ​​the possible return of Johnny in case the fourth installment of the saga is confirmed fantastic animals.

“I couldn’t copy it”

In a recent interview with dead linethe actor Mads Mikkelsen he admitted that “it was very intimidating” to replace his colleague, because it would be “creative suicide” to copy him. In this sense, the interpreter indicated that Johnny Depp could resume his iconic character in the saga.

“Well, now the tide has changed – he came out on top in the defamation lawsuit – so let’s see if he comes back. He might [regresar]. I’m a big fan of Johnny. I think he’s an amazing actor, I think he did a fantastic job,” he said.

“Having said that, I couldn’t copy it. There was no way I could just copy it, because it’s so much of him. It would be creative suicide. We had to think of something else, something that was mine, and build a bridge between me and him. So yeah, it was intimidating. Their fans were very, very sweet, but also very stubborn. I didn’t interact with them too much, but I could understand why they had their hearts broken.”

