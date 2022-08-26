Johnny Depp spent a large sum for a half-naked portrait of Kate Middleton

While Johnny Depp still enjoying his victory in the defamation legal battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor is back in the news.

It is known that Johnny is a multifaceted man, because in addition to being an excellent performer he is also He is an art enthusiast, since he has been shown interest in music, poetry and painting.

It is in fact in this last area that it was remembered when, back in 2014, Depp visited the gallery of the street artist Pegasus in Islington, in the United Kingdom, and was encouraged to spend a five-figure sum on a nude portrait of Kate Middleton.

The actor came across the painting of the Duchess of Cambridgewho was then expecting her second child, and I knew exactly what I wanted to buy before it showed up.

According to “The Huffington Post”, the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ always considered himself a great admirer of the work of Pegasus and paid $25,000 for the painting showing a half-naked pregnant Middleton with a crown on the belly and a logo of the successful HBO series “Game of Thrones”.

Recently the famous actor who gave life to ‘Jack Sparrow’ announced on Instagram that he was selling some of the paintings he had made, through ‘Castle Fine Art’ in London.

The pieces were portraits of the artists who have most inspired him throughout his life, such as Elizabeth Taylor and Ketih Richards, and managed to raise more than $3 million euros in just a few hours.

Part of the proceeds from sales will go to support Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital UK and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

“After so many years of limiting myself, of not allowing myself to show anything I’ve painted -although I painted for many years and always stayed with that- I think now is a very good time to embrace fear or whatever and show it” Johnny Depp expressed in a video posted on his social networks.

