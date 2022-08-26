Johnny Depp: How many tattoos does he have and what do they mean? | Lifestyle

Sarah Gonzalez

The actor is known for paying tribute to his loved ones through art on their skin.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Since the rise of Johnny Depp In the 90s, the actor stood out for his eclectic style: with bohemian looks and a body full of tattoos.

Over the years, this body art has acquired an incredible meaning in the life of the protagonist of the Pirates of the Caribbean saga, and currently has at least 40 tattoos: some in honor of his family and others to commemorate his professional projects.

These are some of them:

Betty Sue: In the 1980s, the actor got this tattoo that bears his mother’s name. Sadly, she passed away in 2016 after a long illness.

Lily Rose: The actor bears the name of his first-born with Vanessa Paradis on his chest. Interestingly, Lily-Rose would end up following in her father’s footsteps by getting into acting.

Wino Forever: Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder were one of the most iconic couples of their time, so when they broke up, the actor had to modify the original tattoo, which read “Winona Forever”.

Jack Sparrow: This role is one of the most special for the actor, so he got the name Jack and a sparrow tattooed to pay tribute to the iconic character.

The Sailor: The actor has the portrait of a sailor tattooed, but it is not a stranger, but rather his grandfather, who fought in World War II.

No Reason: Johnny has a very close friendship with Marilyn Manson, and together they share not just one, but two tattoos. In interviews they have not said much about it, but it is an example of how close they are.

Other of his tattoos:



-Suprematist Triangle

– number 3

– A tribute to The Brave

– The phrase: Silence Exile Cunning

– Skull

– The phrase: Except Ogum

– Raven

– Zig Zag