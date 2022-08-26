Jessica Biel terrifying in the trailer for the horror series Disney Plus Candy Death in Texas

Disney + has announced that the original true crime drama series Candy: Death in Texasplayed by the actress Jessica Biel who is also its executive producer, will be available in Italy on the streaming platform from October 12 with all five episodes.

Candy Montgomery, known as the ax killer, is a 1980s housewife and mother who did everything right: a good husband, two children, a beautiful home, and even careful planning and execution of transgressions. But when the pressure of conformity gets inside her, his actions are clamoring for some freedom… with fatal results.

In the cast, in addition to Jessica Biel, also Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber and Raúl Esparza, with a cameo by Justin Timberlake, husband of Biel in real life. Three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith (Mad Men, The Act) wrote the script for the pilot episode and was executive producer on the entire series. Nick Antosca (The Act, with the new taste of cherry) is the executive producer for his production company Eat the Cat along with Alex Hedlund. Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple (The Sinner, Cruel Summer) are the executive producers for Iron Ocean. Michael Uppendahl (Fargo, American Crime Story: Impeachment) directed the pilot episode and is executive producer, with Jim Atkinson & John Bloom in the role of consulting producer.

For more content, check out the first Candy trailer.