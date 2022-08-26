Jennifer Lopez dedicated a very special song to Ben Affleck at her wedding

After the emotional wedding speech he dedicated Ben Affleck a Jennifer Lopezthe singer did not want to be left behind and surprised the actor with a song during his second wedding, which was held last weekend in a mansion in the state of Georgia.

According to information from TMZ, The Diva from the Bronx took over the dance floor at Ben’s lavish estate and grabbed the microphone to perform a new song while he sat in a chair, steps away from his wife.

In the video that is circulating on social networks, it is noted that the lyrics are quite significant, since JLo sings about passion, ensuring that she is still in love and even in the main chorus she sings: “I can’t get enough.”







Accompanied by chorus girls and dancers, Jennifer López put her touch on the celebration. With everything and a wedding dress, the dancer also livened up the moment while Ben Affleck looked happy from his seat in the front row.





According to US Weekly, the guests at the ceremony witnessed an extremely emotional moment, as the groom, Ben Affleck, gave a sensitive speech in which he touched on his 2002 engagement and thanked the children they now both have, noting that “everything It happens for a reason.”

“Ben made an impressive speech professing his love for Jennifer Lopez and her children. He said that the children are a blessing and a gift that came thanks to the fact that they were not married before, pointing out that everything happens for a reason, ”said the source for said medium.





