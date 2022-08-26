Jennifer Lopez dances to Ben Affleck at his wedding [Video] – The Sun of Mexico

Last weekend Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said yes again in the mansion that the actor has in Georgia but with the difference that now they were accompanied by family and friends, because it should be remembered that in the Las Vegas chapel only both of them were present.

Little by little, the diva from the Bronx has been sharing with her fans details alluding to the big day, among them, the original sketches of the dresses she wore, as well as photographs of her posing with the wonderful outfits which were created by the famous designer Ralph Lauren.

The show that JLo did to Ben Affleck

However, something that was not published by the singer was a video where she is seen doing her own show for her now husband.

The recording leaked by TMZ shows JLo singing and dancing in front of Ben, while he is in a chair enjoying the spectacle of his wife.

For this moment, which we are sure will remain for posterity, Lopez chose the theme Can’t get enough and decided to be accompanied by some dancers in order to have the full show at her wedding celebration.

Bennifer’s wedding lasts three days

Although the ceremony took place on Saturday, the celebration began on Friday and will continue throughout the weekend.

The couple walked down a huge white carpet followed by their respective children. The three that Affleck had with actress Jennifer Garner (Violet, Seraphina and Sam) and the twins, Emme and Max, that the singer had with Marc Anthony.

All of them dressed in white, just like the guests, who received the bride and groom shouting “Bennifer”, as the couple is popularly known.

The ceremony was held at Affleck’s mansion valued at 8.9 million dollars and the menu was made up of barbecue and traditional Puerto Rican food such as pork chops, rice and vegetables. In addition, to have southern food like macaroni and cheese and rotisserie chicken.

Among the guests, who were taken to the house in white buses, could be seen actor Matt Damon with his wife, director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes.