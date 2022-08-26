Jennifer Lopez and her bridal look on her honeymoon with Ben Affleck

JJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were the picture of happiness for the newlyweds during a shopping trip in Milan, Italy, on Thursday. The newlyweds are currently enjoying a second honeymoon in the fashion capital of the world after walking down the aisle, again, at a lavish wedding for family and friends at the Oscar winner’s home in Riceboro, Georgia. August 20.

The 53-year-old “Marry Me” star looked dapper in a white pantsuit with a scoop-neck crop top and high-waisted pants that allowed her to show off some of her midriff, but what caught the most attention is that, despite the fact that her wedding has already passed, the singer continues to dress in white as a real girlfriend.

The new wife emphasized her set with a white hat, gold necklace, high heels in neutral tones and a multicolored bag. The Grammy winner’s hair was styled in long, loose waves and she put on daytime makeup for the walk through the city that has been around for over two thousand years.

For his part, Ben Affleck, 50, dressed in more casual attire for the shopping excursion. The movie star chose distressed jeans, a white t-shirt and a teal shirt as he held hands with his wife.

The glamorous couple created a photo frenzy at the store Brunello Cucinelli as fans pulled out their cellphones to record their brief encounter with the celebrity couple, who seemed to be taking the attention in stride. While JLo smiled, already used to it, her husband put on some sunglasses.

The day before, the couple continued to enjoy their honeymoon and were again caught sharing a passionate kiss while taking a ride on the Lake Como in Menaggio.

The newlyweds couldn’t take their eyes and hands off each other as they expressed their love in the idyllic setting, before continuing their journey through Europe with a trip to Milan. Enamored, Ben and Jennifer embraced and gazed lovingly into each other’s eyes as they enjoyed the view of the Lake.

Jenny from the Block once again dressed to impress in the romantic outing, showing off her famous curves with a mustard crop top with bare shoulders and a matching midi skirt.

He combined his summer outfit in simple gold flip-flops and sunglasses, while her caramel-colored locks cascaded down her shoulders. The best accessory of hers, however, was the love that can be clearly seen in the way she kisses and grabs her husband.

Meanwhile, her star hubby dressed up nicely in a smart beige shirt, black pants and black lace-up boots, which he teamed with dark sunglasses. However, she draws attention to these photographs he only received caresses from his wife, but it does not seem that he fully reciprocated them.

During their stay on Lake Como, the couple stayed in their friend’s impressive mansion, George Clooney, in the vicinity of Laglio. After their trip to Lake Como, the couple headed to Milan and we will surely continue to see them making a tour of various parts of Italy.

Which look did you like the most?

