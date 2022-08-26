Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: this is how they enjoy their honeymoon in Italy | Celebs U

Karina Espinoza

They have visited the most touristic places of Lake Como, even the Clooney mansion.

Within hours of their second wedding at the Affleck ranch in Georgia, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck they flew to their honeymoon, which it soon became known would be in northern Italy. The first photos of the couple in this second romantic celebration were at the Gran Hotel Tremezzo, on Lake Como.

There they were seen enjoying beautiful views from a lake terrace, where they stayed for a long time eating, talking and looking at some photos of the wedding from Ben’s phone. According to the TMZ medium, he stressed that the couple was being protected by an important security team that made sure they were never interrupted.

Now, having spent the first days in this beautiful place, spoiled by many celebrities, it seems that the couple decided to go out and enjoy other beautiful places in this region of Lombardy, and have taken the opportunity to spend long periods of time in decoration shops, particularly in Decio, where they have taken the time to pose next to the workers who have asked for photos, in addition to the classic ice cream parlors.

The photos that have circulated the most of the couple are some where they are in a furniture and decoration store in the center of Menaggio, the pedestrian area that is one of the most popular. Later they stopped at a fabric store to finally leave on a Vespa skillfully driven by Ben Affleck.

As expected, according to the Daily Mail, the couple was also seen at the house of George and Amal ClooneyVilla Oleandra, which has impressive architecture and balconies that give one of the most spectacular views of the lake.

The couple has been more animated and united than ever, even in moments more romantic than those that happened during their first honeymoon in Paris, after being married in Las Vegas a month ago.