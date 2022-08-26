Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Milan: their second honeymoon in Italy continues (PHOTO)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were paparazzi in Milan during their second honeymoon in Italy: the stars went shopping in via Montenapoleone where they were invariably hunted by fans.

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck enjoyed a day of shopping a Milan during their second honeymoon in Italy: the paparazzi immortalized the singer of “Jenny From the Block”, 53, and the director of “Argo”, 50, as they stopped at the Brunello Cucinelli shop.

The Italian brand has been a favorite of Lopez for many years and the latter has often been visited wearing its four-figure jumpsuits and signature cashmere sweaters. Jen and Ben also took a look at Valentino’s clothes and, once they left the store, a horde of fans literally stormed the newlyweds.

The pop star was dressed in total white, tank top, trousers, shoe and white hat. The American actor and director, on the other hand, opted for a casual outfit in a white t-shirt, open shirt and jeans. Despite these style choices, it was literally impossible for the fans not to notice them and the two brought smiles and fun moments to the crowd of worshipers.

After the second wedding, which took place in Georgia, no one knew that the two would go on a trip to Italy and, while everyone was focusing on the photos of the second wedding, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck magically appeared in Como, aboard a motorboat near the villa of his friend George Clooney.