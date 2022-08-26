Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Italy: photos in Milan

They continue to monopolize Instagram’s slides Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Italy and the bets are open on the next stages of their tricolor honeymoon. The first step was Lake Como, one of the favorite destinations of Hollywood stars with a greeting to the Clooneys in Laglio and a romantic dinner in the exclusive Grand Hotel Tremezzo. On board a scooter they ran around Menaggio, on the western shore of the lake, and then took a walk in Milan among the exclusive boutiques of Via Montenapoleone where they were literally stormed by fans.

Many stars who have chosen the boot for their summer holidays, and the Bennifers are the icing on the cake of a super summer for tourism made in Italy. For their second honeymoon, this time without the children as opposed to their first honeymoon in Paris, Jen and Ben have decided to savor the Sweet life. A scooter ride from Laglio to Menaggio where they let themselves be tempted by the famous Italian ice cream; a glass of wine overlooking the lake chez George and Amal in their splendid Villa Oleandra and a romantic dinner at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, one of the most loved in the area and the Ferragnez family retreat in Como. Of the trip to the lake, some paparazzi and a handful of photos posted on social media by those who had the good fortune to meet them, but the real crowd bath was yesterday in Milan with the shopping session in the fashion district. Brunello Cucinelli, but also Cartier, Alberta Ferretti and Valentino: the shops where the Bennifers stopped by not denying smiles, greetings and selfies to photographers and fans.

A must for new brides’ looks that have never been so radiant and trendy. Both passed with flying colors: Affleck, 50 years old a few days ago, always impeccable in her casual chic mood, and Jenny who hasn’t missed a shot in terms of style for years, see under the heading three breathtaking dresses by Ralph Lauren flaunted for her second wedding in Georgia. An open-air fashion show for JLo, who chose two knee-length dresses with a soft cut, one white and one yellow with cut-out details and puff sleeves by Farm Rio for the outings on the lake, worn with a pair of gold flip flops and a mini Valentino Garavani shoulder bag. For the Milan trip, the 53-year-old opted for a less relaxed and cooler outfit: white trousers and top, beige fedora, platform sandals and a colorful Louboutin bag. What will be the next stage of the Bennifer’s Honeymoon? There are those who focus on Portofino and those on a revival in Capri, the location of their first holiday together after the reconciliation of last year …

