In the theaters of Ocho y Medio a sample of North American cinema is projected | Cinema | Entertainment

The North American Ecuadorian Center (CEN) presents until next Wednesday August 31 the american film shows named “Made in the USA, American Films Forever”. The projections are made in the rooms of eight and a half cinema, located in Valladolid N24-353 and Vizcaya (La Floresta neighborhood, Quito).

“This initiative constitutes a perfect opportunity to revive these classics, through projections restored and adapted in 4K DCP”mentions the CEN in a statement.

Mariana AndradeExecutive Director of Ocho y medio, comments that the exhibition will have “American productions that enjoy a high aesthetic value, impeccable scripts, extraordinary performances and photography that is a benchmark in film schools around the world.”

The screening of the film is planned for this Friday at 5:30 p.m. sunset boulevarddirected by billy wilder and performed by William Holden, Gloria Swanson Y Eric von Stroheim. Then, at 8:00 p.m., the tape will be presented Blue Velveta work of David Lynch, starring Isabella Rossellini, Kyle MacLachlan Y Dennis Hopper.

Sunset Boulevard movie.

On Saturday, on the other hand, the billboard presents one of the most emblematic films in cinema, pulp fictionof Quentin Tarantinoand whose protagonists are John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson Y Uma Thurmann. The screening will be at 5:00 p.m. At 20:00 an extended version of The glow, the masterpiece of Stanley Kubrick in 1980, with the participation of Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall Y Danny Lloyd.

On Sunday at 16:00 the turn will be for The Wizard of Oz, one of the most unforgettable and eccentric classics of cinema, directed by Victor Fleming in 1939, and starring Judy Garland, Frank Morgan and Ray Bolger. At 18:30 it will be screened Vertigo, of Alfred Hitchcockinterpreted by James Stewart, Kim Novak and Henry Jones. The film will be shown again on Tuesday, August 31 at 7:00 p.m.. (YO)