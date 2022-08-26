In addition to Will Smith and Johnny Depp: These are the most controversial actors of this 2022

Every August 26, the International Day of the Actorthis with the aim of giving visibility to these people who give us their art. Although its origin is actually due to the memory of San Ginés, a Roman actor of the 3rd century.

It is because of that, To commemorate this important day, we will tell you about some actors who have been involved in scandals and controversies in the world of entertainment, all in this 2022.

What are the most controversial actors of 2022?

Will Smith: It was at an Oscar Awards ceremony where the famous actor gave the comedian and actor Chris Rock a slap for having made fun of his wife, without a doubt it was a great controversy and a situation that still haunts Smith.

Will Smith punching Chris Rock

?????Credits: Special

Belinda: The actress and singer had a scandal when she ended up with her fiancé Christian Nodal, this caused the singer to air conversations with Belinda, which provoked the anger of many fans and was undoubtedly a very notorious controversy.

Belinda and Christian Nodal.

Credits: Special.

Amber Heard: This actress had a long trial with her ex-partner, also actor Johnny Depp, the statements that emerged from said lawsuit, put Amber in the eye of the hurricane.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.

Credits: The Country.

Ezra Miller: This actor has undoubtedly been the most controversial of 2022, since he has been involved in various controversies all year, including kidnapping complaints, a farm full of weapons, beating a drunken couple, among others. This has harmed his career and also the productions in which he has appeared.

Ezra Miller punching a fan.

Credits: Minute Mexico

