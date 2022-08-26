hurry August between virgin beaches and whitewashed villages

The great attraction of Cabo de Gata, and specifically of the Cabo de Gata-Níjar natural park, is that it is a space that has remained on the sidelines of the vast urban development that has occurred in other parts of Spain.

Except for the well-known case of the El Algarrobico hotel, the virgin beaches that maintain their essence and their connection with nature continue to be the protagonists throughout this territory, practicing sustainable, relaxed and very rational tourism. Cabo de Gata-Níjar was the first maritime-terrestrial space in Andalusia and is also a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

Dream beaches without leaving the Peninsula

With more than 8,000 kilometers of coastline throughout Spain, many of them on the peninsula, it is not easy to be the best preserved space on the Mediterranean coast. Well, Cabo de Gata is. Some of its best-known beaches are the Los Muertos, Playazo de Rodalquilar, Cala del Plomo, Los Genoveses and Mónsul.

In Los Muertos there is nothing to be scared of. It receives that denomination because it was a place where the bodies ended up after the shipwrecks. Today you will only find many tourists enjoying the Almerian sun.

To get to the beach you have to walk a path of about 15 minutes from the nearest car park. The destination is a line of beach with more than a kilometer of extension and turquoise and very warm waters.

In total, the beaches and coves add up to more than 50 kilometers of coastline and many of them, especially the coves, are more inaccessible, in hidden places and far from urban development. Cala de San Pedro, Cala Arena or Cala Rajá are several very popular destinations.

Charming towns in Cabo de Gata

Another compelling argument for touring the natural park on a road trip is getting to know some of its typical whitewashed villages. Until a few years ago they remained practically isolated from the rest of the province, but today the accommodation offer is increasing, and respecting the Mediterranean essence and respect for the environment.

Among the essential towns to visit are Carboneras, which is one of the largest and has an extensive urban beach; Agua Amarga, with its small historic center; Rodalquilar, for its mining tradition; or San José, perhaps the most charming coastal town and the one closest to the beaches of Mónsul and Los Genoveses.

Along with these also appear La Isleta del Moro and Las Negras. Outside of Cabo de Gata is Mojácar, which is another popular town for its typical houses with white facades, narrow and steep streets and its wide range of accommodation.

The landscapes and viewpoints on the Almeria coast

What would a road trip be without being able to stop at places with good views to take photos or enjoy the scenery? In Cabo de Gata there are many viewpoints of exceptional beauty, the most notable being the Arrecife de las Sirenas.

Others of great interest are La Amatista, La Granatilla, the Las Salinas area or the viewpoint at the entrance to the Isleta del Moro. Cabo de Gata is a territory made up of volcanic rock, something that, together with its warm climate, gives rise to very surprising landscapes.

In fact, this entire territory has been a fetish space for cinema for decades, on whose beaches and towns such well-known films as Lawrence of Arabia (David Lean, 1962), Cleopatra (Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1963) or Indiana have been shot. Jones and the Last Crusade (Steven Spielberg, 1989).

If we leave Cabo de Gata to enter in the interior of the province of Almeria we reach the desert of Tabernas, the capital of the spaghetti western and filming location for dozens of films of this cinematographic genre.

Cabo de Gata as a defensive bastion

This visit proposal cannot be completed without mentioning the historical relevance of this area as a place of conquest, revolts, pirate attacks and geostrategic defense. Watchtowers and watchtowers are frequent throughout the Andalusian Mediterranean coast.

In Cabo de Gata some of these magnificent watchtowers are still preserved. Carlos III, during his reign in the 18th century, ordered the construction of up to nine fortifications. Today, six of them are preserved in good condition: Mesa Roldán, Los Alumbres, Castillo de San Ramón, Castillo de San Felipe, Torreón de San Miguel and Torre de los Lobos. It is necessary to add the rich marine and terrestrial biodiversity, especially poultry, gastronomy and sports tourism (water activities, hiking trails, caving). And all this, without falling into the tentacles of large constructions and mass tourism.