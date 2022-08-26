How did Elton John convince Britney Spears to resume her musical career? | Music | Entertainment

After the success it achieved in 2021 Cold Heart, his collaboration with pop star Dua LipaElton John wanted to repeat the musical formula this year with American Britney Spearsalthough that meant convincing her to resume her musical career, after staying away from the stage since 2017.

“Britney was broken, I have been broken and I know how horrible that is”John confessed during a recent interview with the British media Guardian. “I am very excited to be able to sing together with her because if she’s a big hit, and I think she can be, it’ll give her a lot more confidence than she already has and she’ll realize that people really love her and care about her and want her to be happy. That’s all anyone in their right mind would want after she went through such a traumatic time.”

The artists finally reunited in July of this year for the recording of the duet Hold me closer that rescues the original guitar from a previous hit by Elton John, Tiny Dancer (1971), speeding it up and adding a more disco rhythm.

Though Britney was very collaborative and determined to give her best during the sessions in the music studio, her doubts, John revealed, returned shortly before deciding on the release date. for the song. “We had to have their approval,” she recalled.

“She’s been gone for so long and there is a lot of fear because it has been betrayed many times. We have been holding his hand throughout the process, assuring him that everything will be fine.”

“She really pushed herself, vocally. Sometimes when she produces, the best thing in the world is to say nothing, so I let her do her thing. It is very good to know when to make the right decision. She took full control”, he added Andrew Watt, song producer and who also grew up being a follower of Spears and listening to her records. “I was so prepared. She had spent time with the music track and she knew how she wanted to do it.”

Shortly before the music release, Britney also took to her social media to share their feelings about releasing a new song after 6 years. “I am learning that my space is valuable and precious.”

Hold me Closer It’s out now on Spotify and YouTube.