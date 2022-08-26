horror, spectacle and tributes to Spielberg in one of the most intelligent films of the year

By Matías de la Maza.

Jordan Peele is the protagonist of one of the most radical reinventions of Hollywood. Until 2016, the director was mainly known for his comedic facet, especially for being co-creator and co-star of the influential sketch show Key & Peele (2012-2015). But 2017 came and changed everything: his directorial debut, Flees!was one of the highest grossing and most praised films of the year, with comedy taking a backseat (although always present) to transform into a horror filmmaker. The film was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director, and earned Peele the Best Original Screenplay statuette.

Jordan Peele has since been synonymous with ambitious terror, with the ability to both entertain and stimulate thought. Universal, the studio with which he has exclusivity, has described his work as “social thrillers”, suspense that place an uncomfortable mirror before the American reality. In Flees! that reality was racism, in his second film, Nosotros (2019) was the privilege and in ¡NOP!, his third film, recently released in Chilean theaters, Peele’s attention goes to the world of entertainment.

The story follows brothers OJ (Daniel Kaluuya, reuniting with Peele after Get Out!) and Em (Keke Palmer), presumed descendants of the black horseman who starred in the first motion picture (kicking the movie industry off the ground) and heirs from a ranch that trains horses for Hollywood productions.

Their father recently passed away in a bizarre accident and the business is in decline, forcing OJ to sell several of his animals to Jupe (Steven Yeun), a former child actor who witnessed a dark event during his years in front of the cameras. cameras, and now has a mini theme park set in the Wild West, while still exploiting memories of the series that launched him to fame.

Then it appears: something in the sky begins to disturb the horses and even make them disappear. By all accounts, it appears to be a flying saucer. For the brothers, it’s the perfect opportunity to catch it on camera and become famous.. For Jupe, the opportunity to turn another potentially terrible event into entertainment and money.

In each of his films, Peele plays with multiple genres and cinephile influences that permeate his horror stories. Here, the western and science fiction say present, but there is no clearer influence than Steven Spielberg. The alleged flying saucer that serves as an antagonist draws more than one lesson from the manual of Shark, Jurassic Park Y poltergeist (we all know you directed it, Steven, stop being Larry) in how to generate tension, where less is more. The less you show off your monster, and play with sound and expectation, the more impact it will have when you actually see it in action.

It goes without saying also the important role it plays Close Encounters of the Third Kind in the visual style of nope!which is also the biggest budget and most stunningly cinematographed film Peele has ever made (It was filmed in IMAX and viewing in that format is recommended.)

But, perhaps the greatest Spielbergian influence of nope! it is the way in which it is perhaps Peele’s most transversal and even “family” film. Unlike Flees! Y Us, it seems that the director here aims to stimulate the imagination, the sense of wonder and yes, fear, both adults and children. That does not mean that there are not scenes that can generate nightmares in anyone: specifically, a sequence in the rain is among the most terrifying that the American has done in his career.

Nor does it mean that Peele has given up the thematic ambition of each of his films. Even if he wants to he doesn’t need to be subtle in his intention with this movie. The tape begins by quoting the Old Testament Book of Nahum 3:6: “I will cast filth on you, I will make you contemptible, and I will make a spectacle of you.”

The exploitative relationship between artists and the public with the concept of entertainment is the central axis of the plot, which leads us to question how pain and even tragedy can be transformed into spectacle. And even more so, as there are plenty of people who are willing to see how people are devoured by a shark or a tyrannosaurus. Or abducted by a flying saucer. It is a relationship that can be perverse analyzed from a certain point of view.

Like every Jordan Peele movie, NOP! it is pure entertainment for two hours. But, as is his trademark, after leaving the cinema the director manages to stay in your head. And that is where the question arises: Why are we addicted to the spectacle of seeing characters have a hard time? The best: that question only calls to see the movie again.

