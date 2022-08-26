his weird haircut in ‘Presumed Innocent’









They can only trust him to catch the killer. In presumed innocentHarrison Ford once again gets into the skin of a heroic character: Rozat Sabich is a lawyer who will have to fight against the clock to prove his innocence after being accused of the murder of Carolyn, his co-worker, but also his lover. He will do it in this fast-paced thriller, a timeless classic with a passionate rhythm and a clever script that manages to keep the tension from start to finish. Alan J. Pakula signed the script, an adaptation of the novel by Scott Turow, and the direction, showing the same good work that had made it film history with films like All the President’s Men from 1976, in which Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman delved into the Watergate case. In presumed innocent, Pakula casts Harrison Ford away from the sci-fi hero roles he had become known for.. This included a notable makeover: both the filmmaker and the actor agreed that Rozat Sabich should look like a normal man, a real-world hero. Here begins the story of a haircut on which there was never a consensus.

A haircut that “is not a minor detail” George Lucas, Steven Spielberg and Ridley Scott. Three directors whose names are written in gold letters in the film industry and who were responsible for giving Ford his star status. George Lucas was the first to see something special in the actor. After Han Solo would come the adventurer Indiana Jones and the replicant hunter Rick Deckard.. Everything was done and by the early 1990s, Harrison Ford had reached the zenith of his career. It was then when the interpreter began to demand other types of projects. The role of this lawyer who fights for his innocence was sweet, but for this the aforementioned change of image was necessary. What few know is that the haircut that he wears in the film was a decision of the actor himself. “This is not a minor detail,” Ford declared in an interview during the presentation of the film. “There are many things that I thought I could express with that haircut. The simplest of all I wanted to tell the audience to leave their luggage at home, not to wait for the Harrison Ford they’ve seen before”, he added.









Harrison Ford in ‘Presumed Innocent’ (1990) RTVE The actor wanted to get rid of the vanity that could be implicit in other of his remembered characters: “I wanted to create a character that is not vain, because that indicates that his problems, infidelity, participation in crime… are extraordinary things in his life”, he confessed in the same interview, while adding “A haircut can do all that.” Ford’s change of record is not only seen in his hair, but in the way he dresses to play Sabich. The actor remembers that this was also intentional: “I wanted to create a character that was not as fashionable as the woman with whom he had an affair, a conservative man by nature and by choice”.









A still from the movie ‘Presumed Innocent’ (1990) GTRES