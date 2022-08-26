His possible retirement and the habits he left behind when he divorced Angelina Jolie – El Financiero

The actor Brad Pittwith 58 years, considers that he is in a age in which nothing good comes out of vices nor to live carefree, for what revealed the habits you changed in his life after his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, whom he recently sued for damaging the reputation of his vineyard, filed for divorce in 2016 upon deciding stop smoking and drinking.

“I can’t smoke one or two a day. It’s not in my character. I go for all I have lost my privileges,” he told the magazine. GQ. For a year and a half she also attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings after what happened to celebrities like Philip Seymour Hoffman, who was recorded while vomiting, seemed atrocious. “I was in a great group of men, very private and selective, so it was safe,” he added.

The consequences to his health could be permanent since, although he assures that you are not medically diagnosed, you think you suffer from prosopagnosia or face blindnesswhich means that he has a hard time recognizing the faces of new people he meets.

Pitt is afraid of being seen as cold in front of others and revealed that during several stages he felt lonely so he matured and grew as a person. “Only when I was little, only even here, and until recently I have not felt more protected by my friends and family.

Thus, he explained that what gives him joy is music, a passion that he discovered late since he was always carried away by the current. “I think for a few years I suffered from mild depressionand until I have overcome it, until I have fully accepted myself, with the beautiful and the ugly, I have not been able to feel those moments of joy, “he revealed.

His career could soon come to an end

The actor, who won a Oscars in 2020 thanks to his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywoodby Quentin Tarantino, gave a wink about what will follow in his future since thinks his career in the film industry is nearing its end.

“I consider myself in my last stretch, this last semester or quarter”, he assured when wondering what his new stage will be like. “How am I going to figure it out? Here in California there is a lot of talk about ‘being your authentic self’. I’ve had a lot of headaches with that. What does ‘authentic’ mean? (For me) it’s about accepting those deep scars that we all have.”

With Sony it is brand new Bullet Trainwhere he will share credits with Bad Bunny, in addition to Babylonby Damien Chazelle, which also stars Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire. If we talk about work, this does not stop since it has the production company Plan B Entertainment and its wine estate of more than 400 hectares, Château Miraval.