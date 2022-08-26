her grandmother inadvertently reveals details of the personal life of the singer

The years go by, but the fame of Selena Gomez seems to be eternal. The singer and actress, for many years, has been on everyone’s lips. And these days even more, after starring in a moment with his grandmother, which has gone viral on the Tik Tok social network.

Because the actress has launched a new line of products from RareBeautywhich are in Sephora, Selena Gomez wanted to share her makeup routine with all her followers. This brand of cosmetics has been a real success.

The moment that has gone viral came just when she was putting on makeup, in full direct. And it is that his grandmother, with whom he has a magnificent relationship from what we have been able to see in his publications on networks, he asked her a much more than indiscreet question at that moment.

While the American singer finished painting her lips, the question asked by her grandmother was heard in the background, which was “What happened in the end with that boy?” Selena Gomez could not contain her nervousness and quickly replied “I’ll tell you in a moment.”

The former Disney tried to continue the recording with apparent normality, although at one point she could not contain a small laugh that mixed tenderness with mischief. The video already accumulates more than ten million views on Tik Tok.

We do not know the identity of the young man who has had Selena Gomez live, and that is, since she left him with Abel Tesfaye, the lead singer of The Weekend, a little over 5 years agohas not had any kind of romantic relationship with anyone else.

What we do know is that the relationship must have ended, since Selena Gomez has sent many messages about the bad luck she has in love. Even so, she has recognized that she is open to finding true love.