Henry Cavill would return as Superman for Black Adam

During the last hours, new rumors have come to light about the possible appearance of Henry Cavill’s Superman in Black Adam and the hopes of the fans grow.

For several months there has been speculation about the possibility that ‘the man of steel‘ appear in the next Warner Bros movie starring Dwayne Johnson.

At the beginning of August, new details emerged and the real interest of ‘WB’ was revealed so that Cavill continue in DC Studios for the new plans. But with the passing of the days no more updates arose and the idea was being forgotten.

However, the issue was put back on the table with very hopeful updates for fans. Everything indicates that we would see the actor back to the franchise.

I’d be all set with DC

As revealed Geekosity (via heroic hollywood), Henry Cavill would have already recorded his sequence for Black Adam playing Superman.

In addition, they specified that an agreement was also reached between the actor and Warner Bros Discovery for renew the bond for the next few years.

In this way, We would see the 39-year-old interpreter in the much talked about restructured future of DC Studios. Keep in mind that ‘The Last Son of Krypton’ turns out to be a key character in the franchise and Cavill’s face is already familiar.

For now, we just have to wait for more official information. Regarding the movie with Dwayne Johnson, he signs up for us to see him in a post credits scene.

This would mark the return of the Superman actor and the connection of the character of ‘The Rock’ with the rest of the UEDC. Although this last point is already covered with a cameo from another old acquaintance.