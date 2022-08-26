Henry Cavill would return as Superman for Black Adam

During the last hours, new rumors have come to light about the possible appearance of Henry Cavill’s Superman in Black Adam and the hopes of the fans grow.

For several months there has been speculation about the possibility that ‘the man of steel appear in the next Warner Bros movie starring Dwayne Johnson.

At the beginning of August, new details emerged and the real interest of ‘WB’ was revealed so that Cavill continue in DC Studios for the new plans. But with the passing of the days no more updates arose and the idea was being forgotten.

However, the issue was put back on the table with very hopeful updates for fans. Everything indicates that we would see the actor back to the franchise.

