He dreams of going to a World Cup and playing in the Champions League

Gerardo Arteagaa player for Belgium’s Genk, pointed out that he has two very clear wishes as a footballer: to play in a World Cup and to play in the UEFA champions league.

The Mexican defender is very clear about these objectives, which he has had since he was a teenager and that now that he is a member of Europe come closer and closer.

In interview with TUDNArteaga stated that “Obviously, I was thinking of going to the national team, they are the dreams that one always has, since I arrived at Santos, I was in the U-15 and said ‘one day I will be in the national team, one day I am going to go to a World Cup’ and look, now with the favor of God, I’m not in the worldbut we hope to be on the list that I am working for, to be on the list among the players that go”.

Arteaga wants to be on the Qatar 2022 list

In addition, the Mexican soccer player is very clear that he wants to be part of a squad that allows him to play a Champions League.

“Not only the fact of playing in Europe, I would like to be in an important club in a league of the best five in the world, play the Champions League that I have not played, I played a tie but it is not the same as playing a Group Stage. It’s my dream. Not only play a World Cup, play several World Cups,” said Gerardo Arteaga.

The Mexican also wants to dispute the Champions League

