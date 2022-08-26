He dreams of going to a World Cup and playing in the Champions League

Gerardo Arteagaa player for Belgium’s Genk, pointed out that he has two very clear wishes as a footballer: to play in a World Cup and to play in the UEFA champions league.

The Mexican defender is very clear about these objectives, which he has had since he was a teenager and that now that he is a member of Europe come closer and closer.

In interview with TUDNArteaga stated that “Obviously, I was thinking of going to the national team, they are the dreams that one always has, since I arrived at Santos, I was in the U-15 and said ‘one day I will be in the national team, one day I am going to go to a World Cup’ and look, now with the favor of God, I’m not in the worldbut we hope to be on the list that I am working for, to be on the list among the players that go”.

In addition, the Mexican soccer player is very clear that he wants to be part of a squad that allows him to play a Champions League.

“Not only the fact of playing in Europe, I would like to be in an important club in a league of the best five in the world, play the Champions League that I have not played, I played a tie but it is not the same as playing a Group Stage. It’s my dream. Not only play a World Cup, play several World Cups,” said Gerardo Arteaga.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN – EUROPA LEAGUE: THIS IS HOW THE ‘MEXICAN’ GROUPS WERE FOR THE 2022-23 SEASON