Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration includes Son Goku, Vegeta and much more

The world of Fortnite has never seen so much power! They are Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and Beerus, four powerful and iconic characters from Dragon Ball Super, come to the game…

Eternal Shenron, I summon you!

A new “Power Unleashed!” tab is coming to the game, packed with quests and rewards. This new event page is available to all players and allows you to record your power level by completing the new Dragon Ball Battle Royale limited-time quests and Dragon Ball Adventure Island experiences.

There are seven quest sets that will test your strength, agility, concentration and many more skills. Every time you complete one of the workouts, you’ll earn a Dragon Ball and level up your power, earning you rewards like the Dragon Radar backpack accessory, emotes, sprays, and Battle Pass levels.

Complete your training and collect all seven Dragon Balls to get the Shenron Hang Glider!

Unleashed Power quests and their rewards will be available until August 30, 2022 at 10:00 CEST.

Note that the rewards (the hang glider shenron and the Radar dragon backpacking accessory) are not exclusive to Unleashed Power and may be available for purchase in the item shop at a later date.

Fight with the duel boards

The most powerful fighters are always testing themselves. We present the duel boards!

The duel boards will pit you against another player to see who becomes the strongest on the island! Both players must participate in the battle by interacting with a plank on the island, and when the opponent is chosen, each of them will appear on the other’s map. From there, you only have five minutes to defeat your opponent and win!

Dueling Boards have temporarily replaced Contract Boards, and can be found in the same location.

Go much further in Battle Royale

Get the power of Son Goku thanks to the Kamehameha and Flying Cloud (Kintoun) items in Battle Royale!

Pick up the Kamehameha that falls from the sky in the form of installments invented by Capsule Corporation throughout each game and launch a devastating beam of energy at anyone who crosses your path or call the Flying Cloud (Kintoun) to take flight over the island. More pods will spawn as the storm approaches, so stay tuned to take on your rivals in epic fashion and test your might!

Warning: Kamehameha and Flying Cloud (Kintoun) items are not included in competitive queues (either in the Arena or in tournaments), with the exception of the Tournament of Power.

Find Bulma!

On a small island off the coast, the Kame 🌴 house awaits you! Don’t miss this iconic Dragon Ball location and talk to Bulma who will give you some very powerful items if you don’t mind spending a few bars.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter Festival

From August 16 to September 17, 2022, fans of the Dragon Ball Super series and newcomers can board a cruise created by the team at Vysena Studios and relax by watching select episodes of Dragon Ball Super. Dragon Ball Super!

You will find the Dragon Ball Super Chapter Festival in Discover, and you can also enter the following island codes to watch a specific episode.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 09: Sorry for the wait, Lord Beerus! The Super Saiyan God is born. – 1356-5236-0901.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 10: Reveal it, Goku! The power of the Super Saiyan God! – 4149-8889-8252.

Goku has managed to transform into a Super Saiyan God and now challenges Beerus, god of destruction, to a one-on-one combat to decide the fate of the Earth. However, the Super Saiyan God’s power turns out to be so immense that Goku has a hard time containing himself and controlling his strength. The ultimate battle begins!

Dragon Ball Super Episode 11: Go ahead, Lord Beerus! The battle of the gods begins! – 5893-7217-3843.

Goku has practically control of his powers, so the battle intensifies. The battle moves to the stratosphere and Beerus gives Goku no respite to bring out all of his power. Even if his wounds heal, will Goku resist Beerus’ force?

Dragon Ball Super Episode 13: Goku surpasses Super Saiyan God! – 2586-7170-0416.

Goku’s growing power never ceases to amaze Beerus. They begin to fight with his full power, but the aura of Super Saiyan God that surrounds Goku progressively decays until he returns to being a normal Super Saiyan. Will Goku have any chance of winning?

Dragon Ball Super Episode 81: Bergamo the crusher against Son Goku! Who is the warrior of unlimited strength? – 5087-3838-8716.

Universe 9’s third combatant tries to convince Zeno not to eliminate the universes defeated in the tournament. Zeno agrees, but on one condition: Universe 9 has to win an exhibition match. However, if Goku fails, all universes will be doomed!

Dragon Ball Super episode 98:Uncertainty! The despair of a universe! – 3137-9391-7999.

The tournament was a trap from the beginning. Goku and his team from Universe 7 quickly become the target of the rest of the universes. Goku, who has been abandoned by his team, is surrounded by opponents. But Vegeta intervenes and the situation on the pitch is balanced.

Dragon Ball Adventure Island

Get ready to jump into action and collect all the Dragon Balls starting on August 19, 2022.

Explore locations inspired by the iconic world of Dragon Ball. Go through a course of rings on the Flying Cloud (Kintoun) in the kamisama’s palaceprepare food in the Goku’s house and complete an obstacle course in the Corner of the Soul and Time. These are some of the challenges you will face throughout your quest to collect all the Dragon Balls.

When you feel ready, test your might in the “Tenkaichi Budokai” player-versus-player combat arena, or simply keep exploring if you prefer.

tournament of power

Unleash your might in the Tournament of Power, taking place in all regions on August 18, 2022 in the competitive queue! Compete in this Battle Royale Duos tournament on Sunday for a chance to win the following prizes:

Awards

Top 50% in the Main Leaderboard: Graffiti Beerus eating

8 points earned on the Main Scoreboard: Goku Kanji Banner Icon

3 points earned from Kamehameha kills: Angry Vegeta Emoticon

Play up to ten Fortnite matches in your region’s three-hour window. You can now find the specific event times for each region in the Compete tab of the game.

The Tournament of Power will feature an additional Kamehameha marker, which will count the eliminations achieved with the powerful Kamehameha. Get 3 kills with Kamehameha to receive the Beerus Eating Spray.

Players will need to have two-factor authentication enabled and verified on their Epic account, and an account level 50 or higher in order to participate. (You can see your account level in the Career tab within Fortnite). For full details on this tournament and entry requirements, please see the Tournament of Power Official Rules page.

Dragon Ball Item Shop

Now available in the item shop!

Goku

A Saiyan who grew up on Earth and protected it from numerous enemies. His saiyan name is Kakarrot. He loves to fight and the stronger his opponent is, the higher he goes! After the Tournament of Power, he has discovered that there are still many strong warriors in the universe to face and trains to level up.

(Includes Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan Blue, and Ultra Instinct alternate styles, and Goku’s built-in Ki Stacking emote.*Universal Ki Accumulation emote sold separately).

Vegeta

A proud saiyan prince who has a huge rivalry with Goku. At the time he was an evil and cruel warrior, but he became good-hearted after fighting Goku.

Vegeta trains to defeat Goku, but feels threatened by Frieza after being revived after the Tournament of Power.

(Includes Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan Blue, and Super Saiyan Blue Evolved alternate styles, and Vegeta’s built-in Ki Buildup emote.*Universal Ki Accumulation emote sold separately).

bulma

The first friend Goku meets. She searches for the Dragon Balls with Goku and his friends, often bailing them out.

She is the educated daughter of the Capsule Corporation, she has invented the Dragon Radar and is a machine with gadgets. She is the wife of Vegeta and the mother of Trunks.

(Includes alternate style Lab Coat.)

Beerus

A god of destruction in charge of maintaining balance in the universe.

If he gets into a bad mood, he will destroy any nearby planets or life forms. He meets Goku when he goes to Earth to fight Super Saiyan God, but is later pulled in many directions by Goku’s actions. He likes to eat well and sleep.

backpacking accessories

Magic Staff (Nyoibo): The mysterious staff that Goku received from his grandfather Gohan.

Oracle Fish: Beerus’s forgetful prophet fish.

Turtle Hermit Shell: It is run by the master himself.

Spikes, hang gliders and gestures

Magic Staff Pickaxe (Nyoibo): The mysterious staff that Goku received from his grandfather Gohan.

Turtle Hermit Rod Pickaxe: Worn by the master himself.

Glider Flying Cloud (Kintoun): The mysterious cloud that Goku received from the hands of the turtle hermit.

Hang glider Space capsule: Mainly used to invade other planets.

Ki Accumulation Gesture: Show what you’re made of.

Gesture Fusion! haha! : Do you remember the dance steps?

Ki Boost Gesture: Show your power.

The Ki Accumulation emote in action:

The Fusion emote in action:



Players will also be able to get hold of these items through bundles!

The Goku and Beerus bundle includes Goku’s outfit, Magic Staff (Nyoibo) backpack accessory, Magic Staff (Nyoibo) pickaxe, Goku’s Ki Accumulation emote, Beerus outfit, Oracle Fish backpack accessory, and loading screen unleash your power.

Loading screen Unleash your power

the batch of Vegeta and Bulma includes Vegeta’s outfit, Vegeta’s Ki Accumulation emote, and Bulma’s outfit.

The Dragon Ball Gear Bundle includes Flying Cloud (Kintoun) Glider, Space Capsule Glider, Fusion! Haaa!, the Turtle Hermit Rod pickaxe and the Turtle Hermit Shell backpack accessory.

Copyright: ©BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION